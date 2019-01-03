La Sala Social del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Canarias (TSJC) ha planteado al Tribunal de Justicia de la Unión Europea (TJUE) si el complemento por maternidad en pensiones contributivas de jubilación, viudedad o incapacidad permanente discrimina en materia retributiva a los padres trabajadores.
El TSJC plantea en un auto esta cuestión después de que un ciudadano de Las Palmas de Gran Canaria interpusiera en mayo de 2018 un recurso de suplicación ante la Sala de los Social frente a la sentencia dictada el 27 de abril de ese mismo año por el Juzgado de los Social número 1 de Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.
Todo ello, además, a raíz de la demanda presentada por este ciudadano el 30 de octubre de 2017 contra el Instituto Nacional de la Seguridad Social (INSS) de España y la Tesorería General de la Seguridad Social reclamando el derecho a que se le aplicara un incremento del 15 por ciento sobre la pensión de jubilación (reconocida el 31 de agosto de 2017 por resolución) en concepto de 'complemento por maternidad'.
Previamente lo había reclamado al INSS, que se lo denegó por ser una regulación que "solo contempla la aplicación del mismo para mujeres que hayan tenido hijos y sean beneficiarias de cualquier régimen de Seguridad Social de pensiones contributivas de jubilación, viudedad e incapacidad permanente. La norma no regula en ningún caso la posibilidad de que dicho complemento pueda aplicarse a las pensiones de los cónyuges supérstites".
Por ello, decidió interponer una demanda contra el INSS, dictándose el fallo del juicio el 27 de abril de 2018, en el que se le desestimaba al ciudadano la reclamación interpuesta a pesar de haber presentado copia del libro de familia donde consta que tiene cuatro hijos (nacidos en 1980, 1982, 1989 y 1998), así como el que su mujer falleció en mayo de 2003.
Sin embargo, decidió interponer un recurso de súplica el 28 de mayo de 2018 alegando discriminación por razón de sexo, aunque el recurso fue impugnado por el INSS.
