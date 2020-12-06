Estás leyendo: Fallece el expresidente uruguayo Tabaré Vázquez

Uruguay Fallece el expresidente uruguayo Tabaré Vázquez

Tabaré Vázquez, que se convertiría en el primer mandatario de izquierda en la historia de Uruguay al ganar las elecciones como candidato del Frente Amplio, ha fallecido este domingo a los 80 años de edad tras una larga enfermedad.

06/12/2020. Foto de archivo del presidente Tabaré Vázquez en la 106ª Conferencia Internacional del Trabajo de 2017. - EFE
Foto de archivo del presidente Tabaré Vázquez en la 106ª Conferencia Internacional del Trabajo de 2017. Laurent Gillieron / EFE

Montevideo

EFE

El ex presidente uruguayo Tabaré Vázquez ha fallecido a los 80 años tras una larga enfermedad, confirmó hoy en un tuit su formación política, el Frente Amplio. "Con profundo dolor comunicamos el fallecimiento de nuestro presidente de honor", se lee en el tuit, en el que se subraya que Tabaré Vázquez fue "un ejemplo de integridad política".

Vázquez anunció en agosto de 2019, cuando todavía era presidente, que le fue detectado un nódulo pulmonar con "características muy firmes" y que podía tratarse de "un proceso maligno". Cinco días después, se sometió a una intervención que confirmó que el tumor era cancerígeno, aunque tras un tratamiento médico, en principio se dio a conocer que estaba curado.

Tabaré Vázquez se convirtió en el primer mandatario de izquierda en la historia de Uruguay al ganar las elecciones como candidato del Frente Amplio, y ocupó la jefatura del Estado durante dos mandatos no consecutivos: de 2005 a 2010 y de 2015 a 2020.

El pasado 1 de marzo, tras finalizar su segundo período como mandatario, entregó la banda presidencial a Lacalle Pou, del Partido Nacional (centroderecha), con quien en diciembre había viajado a Argentina para la toma de posesión de Alberto Fernández en un gesto de estabilidad institucional, pese a su diferente ideología.

