El presidente de la Fundación Francisco Franco es el principal impulsor del manifiesto de más de 270 exmilitares retirados contra el Gobierno

Juan Chicharro ha sido uno de los que ha encabezado la misiva contra el Ejecutivo de Pedro Sánchez.

El presidente de la Fundación Francisco Franco, Juan Chicharro. EFE.

Juan Chicharro, presidente de la Fundación Francisco Franco, es el principal impulsor del manifiesto de más de 270 exmilitares retirados contra el Gobierno del PSOE y Unidas Podemos.

El manifiesto, que se dio a conocer este sábado, advierte contra "el deterioro de la democracia", "la imposición de un pensamiento único" y en el que se afirma que la "unidad de España está en peligro" ha sido firmado por 271 militares retirados.

El documento está encabezado por el teniente general Emilio Pérez Alamán, el almirante José María Treviño y el teniente general Juan Antonio Álvarez Jiménez, y ha sido suscrito por generales, oficiales, legionarios y soldados.

Los que suscriben se desmarcan de otras iniciativas similares: "Los firmantes de esta Declaración quieren manifestar su completa desvinculación y desagrado con cuanto se ha expresado en un chat privado -difundido en diversos medios- ajeno a nuestro sentir y esencia de soldados".

Sin embargo dicen compartir "las mismas inquietudes" que sus compañeros de la XIX Promoción del Ejército del Aire y de la XXIII de la Academia General Militar del Ejército de Tierra, expuestas por cada una en sendas cartas presidente del Parlamento Europeo y a al Rey de España".

Acusan al Gobierno de aceptar "los desprecios a España, las humillaciones a sus símbolos, el menosprecio al rey y los ataques a su efigie". "Además de permitir violentas algaradas independentistas y golpistas con petición de indultos a condenados por sedición, así como conceder favores a terroristas con el consiguiente menosprecio a sus víctimas", bordear "la legislación vigente", buscar "el sometimiento al Poder Ejecutivo del Poder Judicial, incluida la Fiscal General del Estado", y tratar de "imponer un pensamiento único" con leyes como la de Memoria Democrática.

