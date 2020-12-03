madrid
El Ministerio de Defensa ha hecho su primer movimiento tras conocerse el chat de militares retirados que publicó Alicia Gutiérrez el diario Infolibre en el que hablaban de un golpe de Estado contra el Gobierno o incluso mostraban su deseo de "fusilar a 26 millones" de personas: ha puesto en conocimiento de la Fiscalía del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid el contenido del chat por si éstos fueran constitutivos de delito.
La ministra de Defensa, Margarita Robles, ha decidido poner el asunto en manos de la Fiscalía, según ha confirmado un portavoz de su Departamento por si los hechos en ella reflejados fueran constitutivos de delito, "cometido por personas que además pudieran atribuirse la condición de militares en activo, sin serlo".
Citando fuentes de Defensa, la periodista de la cadena Ser Ana Terradillos informa de que las cartas que en los últimos días han enviado estos militares retirados al rey Felipe VI cargando contra el Gobierno "socialcomunista" y advirtiendo de la desintegración de España "buscan un efecto contagio" entre los miembros en activo de las Fuerzas Armadas, pero no han logrado "ningún tipo de predicamento" entre el resto de militares.
Defensa asegura que vigila y controla los movimientos de estos militares retirados "porque intentan presionar al rey y hacerle cómplice de sus debates". En ese chat, según reconoció uno de los participantes (que rápidamente se salió) se discutió sobre la posibilidad de "un pronunciamiento militar e incluso pedir audiencia al rey.
Al mismo tiempo, el departamento que dirige Margarita Robles insiste en que los miltares están retirados y que no hay posibilidad alguna de contagio a otros.
La conversación de WhatsApp, desvelada por Infolibre, pertenece a miembros de la XIX promoción del Ejército del Aire, todos ya retirados, e incluye mensajes contra el Ejecutivo de coalición, habla de "pronunciamientos" y de la "muerte" de los miembros del Gobierno.
