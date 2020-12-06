Estás leyendo: El rey Juan Carlos I presenta ante Hacienda una declaración para regularizar su situación fiscal por las tarjetas opacas

El rey Juan Carlos I presenta ante Hacienda una declaración para regularizar su situación fiscal por las tarjetas opacas

Juan Carlos I presenta ante Hacienda una declaración para regularizar su situación fiscal

El rey Juan Carlos I ha presentado ante Hacienda una declaración para regularizar su situación fiscal por las tarjetas opacas, según ha publicado el diario El País.

El monarca emérito, instalado en Abu Dabi desde hace cuatro meses, pretende de este modo fiscalizar sus movimientos con la Agencia Tributaria. El escrito aún está siendo analizado por Hacienda, que aceptará o no en los próximos días el documento del rey, donde podría solicitar aclaraciones y establecer un importe a pagar.

Según fuentes a las que ha tenido acceso el diario El País, la regulación fiscal gira en torno al uso de las tarjetas opacas que tanto Juan Carlos I como varios integrantes de la familia real usaban con fondos del empresario mexicano Allen Sanginés-Krause, investigado por la Fiscalía del Tribunal Supremo.

