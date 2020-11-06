MADRIDActualizado:
La fiscal general del Estado, Dolores Delgado, y el fiscal jefe Anticorrupción, Alejandro Luzón, han revelado este viernes la existencia de una tercera investigación relativa al rey emérito Juan Carlos I. Las pesquisas se encuentran en estado "embrionario" y se ocuparán de ellas, al igual que las dos anteriores, la Fiscalía del Tribunal Supremo. La investigación partirían de una información procedente de "inteligencia financiera", se han limitado a señalar.
Durante un encuentro informal con la prensa, Delgado y Luzón no han revelado ningún aspecto más. Según las fuentes consultadas por Servimedia, esta nueva investigación pretende dilucidar si el rey emérito cometió delitos fiscales y de blanqueo de capitales. Por el momento no se han realizado diligencias, ni se sabe si los hechos objeto de pesquisas son anteriores o posteriores a la abdicación de Juan Carlos, en junio de 2014, fecha hasta la cual estaría protegido por la prerrogativa de inviolabilidad.
Esta sería la tercera línea de investigación abierta sobre las actividades financieras del monarca, que se une a la ya abierta por posibles comisiones procedentes del AVE a la Meca y la más reciente sobre posibles pagos con una tarjeta opaca de los que se podrían haber beneficiado Juan Carlos I y otros miembros de su familia sin ser titulares de la cuenta asociada a este medio de pago. Aunque conocida esta misma semana, esta última investigación lleva casi un año en marcha en la Fiscalía Anticorrupción.
En concreto, el ministerio público detectó que los fondos con los que se nutrían las cuentas a las que se cargaban los gastos hechos con esa tarjetas procedían de transferencias realizadas por el empresario mexicano y amigo del emérito Allen Sanginés-Krause y las habría manejado el asistente de don Juan Carlos.
(Habrá ampliación)
