La Fiscalía Anticorrupción está investigando los movimientos de varias tarjetas de crédito usadas por el rey emérito Juan Carlos I, la reina Sofía y varios de sus familiares directos, como algunos de sus nietos. Se trata de tarjetas que se nutrían desde una cuenta en la que ni el emérito ni su familia aparecen como titulares y en las que el dinero procedía del extranjero, según ha avanzado eldiario.es.
Ni el actual rey Felipe VI ni su cónyuge Letizia Ortiz se encuentran entre los beneficiarios de estas tarjetas opacas. Tampoco lo hacen sus hijas, la princesa de Asturias, Leonor de Borbín y la infanta Sofía.
Los movimientos de estas tarjetas se ubican entre los años 2016, 2017 y 2018. Es decir, tras la abdicación del emérito, lo que significa que ya no gozaba de la protección constitucional que le hace inimputable por cualquier delito.
Además de los gastos de estas tarjetas, el ministerio público también está investigando la procedencia de los fondos que dotaban estas tarjetas. En concreto, procederían de una cuenta con sede en un país extranjero y en la cual ni el emérito ni su esposa figuraban como titulares.
La Justicia ha emitido comisiones rogatorias a diferentes países
Los posibles delitos en ese flujo irregular de capital pueden ser imputables a Juan Carlos I y la antigua reina consorte, por lo que la Justicia ha emitido comisiones rogatorias a diferentes países para rastrear la procedencia del dinero.
Por el momento, Anticorrupción ya ha encontrado indicios de un presunto delito fiscal, al tratarse de incrementos de renta no declarados superiores a 120.000 euros en un solo ejercicio. Además, durante la investigación ya se ha identificado a dos personas que podrían estar vinculadas con la trama: un ciudadano mexicano y un mando de la Guardia Civil.
