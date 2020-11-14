El empresario mexicano que compró una yegua a la sobrina de Felipe VI reconoce ante la Fiscalía ingresos de dinero al rey Juan Carlos

madrid
El empresario mexicano Allen Sanginés-Krause, exdirectivo de Goldman Sachs, ha asegurado ante la Fiscalía Anticorrupción que los ingresos que hacía al rey emérito Juan Carlos I y la familia real no eran comisiones, sino "atenciones" que quiso tener con un amigo, según su declaración a la que ha tenido acceso El Mundo.
Entre esos "pagos", donde también se ubican "regalos" , se encuentra una yegua para Victoria Federica, sobrina de Felipe VI e hija de Elena de Borbón. La Fiscalía del Tribunal Supremo tiene pruebas de que esa compra no fue declarada a la Agencia Tributaria por el monarca ni el resto de los supuestos beneficiarios.
La Fiscalía española y en la actualidad la Fiscalía del Tribunal Supremo, investigan la presunta comisión de delitos contra la Hacienda Pública y blanqueo de capitales tras este traspaso de fondos cuyo destino último sería presuntamente Juan Carlos I.
Juan Carlos I habría utilizado un testaferro para ocultar la recepción del dinero de Sanginés-Krause. Se trataría de un coronel del Ejército del Aire y trabaja en Zarzuela como ayudante de campo, apuntaba una publicación de El Confidencial.
En la actualidad, Juan Carlos I tiene tres vías de investigación abiertas. La última de ellas es una cuenta de diez millones de euros en la isla de Jersey, que se unió a la que ya dirige el fiscal del Supremo Juan Ignacio Campos junto a su equipo sobre una cuenta en Suiza atribuida a Juan Carlos I y el posible cobro de comisiones por las obras del AVE a La Meca (Arabia Saudí), así como otra recientemente conocida sobre los posibles pagos con una tarjeta opaca.
