Anticorrupción investiga las comisiones del AVE a la Meca pero el rey Juan Carlos se libra por su inviolabilidad

La Fiscalía Anticorrupción ha iniciado la investigación por el supuesto pago de comisiones millonarias, que suman hasta 80 millones de euros, en la construcción del AVE entre Medina y La Meca. La investigación tratará de corroborar si, tal y como afirmó Corinna Zu Sayn-Wittgenstein en una conversación grabada por el excomisario Villarejo, hubo empresarios beneficiados con la obra que pagaron comisiones multimillonarios a, entre otros, el rey Juan Carlos I.
No obstante, en caso de que los investigadores consideren que hay indicios de delito, la querella de Anticorrupción se dirigiría contra los empresarios implicados, entre ellos Juan Miguel Villar Mir, y nunca contra el monarca emérito ya que los pagos se habrían realizado antes de su abdicación en junio de 2014 y, por tanto, aún gozaba de la condición de inviolabilidad.
La investigación de Anticorrupción ha sido desvelada por la Cadena Ser, que también ha señalado que la Fiscalía ha contactado ya con Arabia Saudí para comprobar si hay una investigación abierta sobre el asunto. En caso de respuesta negativa, la Fiscalía abrirá diligencias informativas con carácter reservado para estudiar si se cometió un delito de corrupción en transacción económica internacional.
Los audios de Corinna Zu Sayn-Wittgenstein, amiga íntima del rey que fue grabada por el excomisario Villarejo, señalaban que el rey emérito recibió parte de una comisión de 80 millones de euros por su papel en la intermediación para la construcción del AVE a La Meca en 2011. De acuerdo con este relato, el empresario Juan Miguel Villar Mir, junto a otros, pagaron este dinero que fue depositado en una cuenta suiza del abogado Dante Canónica.
