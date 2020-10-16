El fármaco Remdesivir de Gilead Sciences Inc. no ha tenido un efecto sustancial en las posibilidades de supervivencia de los pacientes de la covid-19, según una prueba clínica de la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS), informó el jueves el Financial Times.

El antiviral, uno de los primeros en ser usado como tratamiento para la covid-19, fue uno de los medicamentos recientemente usados para tratar la infección por coronavirus del presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump.

El informe del Financial Times cita los resultados de la prueba Solidaridad de la OMS, que evaluó los efectos de cuatro posibles regímenes de medicamentos, incluyendo el Remdesivir, la hidroxicloroquina, la combinación de lopinavir/ritonavir e interferón, en 11.266 pacientes hospitalizados.

Medicamentos suspendidos

La hidroxicloroquina y el lopinavir/ritonavir se suspendieron en junio después de que resultaron ineficaces, pero las otras pruebas continuaron en más de 500 hospitales y 30 países, dijo el científico jefe de la OMS, Soumya Swaminathan, en un evento este miércoles.

El estudio no encontró que ninguno de los tratamientos "afectara sustancialmente la mortalidad"

El estudio no encontró que ninguno de los tratamientos "afectara sustancialmente la mortalidad" o redujera la necesidad de ventilar a los pacientes, según el Financial Times, que dijo haber visto una copia.

La OMS no hizo comentarios sobre el informe del Financial Times, diciendo que los resultados del estudio aún no eran públicos.

A principios de este mes, Gilead dijo que el Remdesivir redujo el tiempo de recuperación de la covid-19 en cinco días en comparación con los pacientes que recibieron el placebo en un estudio de 1.062 pacientes. Los resultados fueron publicados en el New England Journal of Medicine.