Madrid
La Unidad de Ensayos Clínicos Pediátricos del Instituto de Investigación del Hospital 12 de Octubre i+12 de Madrid ha incluido por primera vez en Europa a dos pacientes menores de edad en un ensayo clínico multicéntrico internacional que comprueba la eficacia y seguridad de remdesivir en niños ingresados de entre 0 y 18 años con infección confirmada por coronavirus.
La investigación, que se realiza en centros de Estados Unidos, Inglaterra, Italia y España, analiza también la influencia del fármaco en la evolución de la enfermedad, así como la carga viral y el tiempo que permanece el virus en el organismo.
Por tanto, el 12 de Octubre es el primer hospital europeo que ha incorporado a este ensayo clínico dos pacientes menores de edad, que en el momento del ingreso presentaban neumonía bilateral como consecuencia de la infección por covid-19, confirmadas mediante técnica por PCR. Los menores, con pronóstico actual estable, recibirán una dosis intravenosa diaria del antiviral durante un periodo máximo de 10 días.
El ensayo se encuentra en la fase 2/3, un nivel avanzado de la investigación que aporta más información sobre eficacia del tratamiento. Tiene carácter abierto, ya que los investigadores conocen en todo momento la administración del fármaco y hacen seguimiento, y además el grupo de pacientes en investigación no se compara con otro al que se esté dando un placebo.
El objetivo es estudiar en total a 52 niños covid-19 positivo ingresados en plantas de hospitalización convencionales o unidades de cuidados intensivos, para obtener datos sobre seguridad y comportamiento del medicamento desde que lo absorbe el organismo hasta su eliminación.
Las conclusiones obtenidas en el ensayo, promovido por la compañía biotecnológica estadounidense Gilead, permitirán valorar el registro y autorización del Remdesivir como tratamiento frente a la covid-19 en pacientes pediátricos.
