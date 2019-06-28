Estados Unidos ha incluido este viernes en su 'lista negra' de sancionados al hijo del presidente venezolano, Nicolás Maduro, estrechando así el cerco sobre el líder bolivariano, a quien busca expulsar del poder para zanjar la crisis en la nación caribeña.
Nicolás Maduro Guerra, hijo del primer matrimonio del presidente venezolano con Adriana Guerra, ha ocupado varios cargos oficiales en los últimos años y actualmente es uno de los más de 500 miembros de la Asamblea Constituyente.
Su inclusión en la 'lista negra' implica que los activos que posea bajo jurisdicción estadounidense quedarán bloqueados, la imposibilidad de hacer negocios con individuos o empresas norteamericanos y una prohibición de viaje.
