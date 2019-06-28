Público
Venezuela EEUU sanciona al hijo de Nicolás Maduro

El hijo Maduro se encuentra desde este viernes en la "lista negra" de sancionados de EEUU, estrechando así el cerco sobre el líder bolivariano, a quien busca expulsar del poder para zanjar la crisis en la nación caribeña.

El presidente de Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro. / EFE

Estados Unidos ha incluido este viernes en su 'lista negra' de sancionados al hijo del presidente venezolano, Nicolás Maduro, estrechando así el cerco sobre el líder bolivariano, a quien busca expulsar del poder para zanjar la crisis en la nación caribeña.

Nicolás Maduro Guerra, hijo del primer matrimonio del presidente venezolano con Adriana Guerra, ha ocupado varios cargos oficiales en los últimos años y actualmente es uno de los más de 500 miembros de la Asamblea Constituyente.

Su inclusión en la 'lista negra' implica que los activos que posea bajo jurisdicción estadounidense quedarán bloqueados, la imposibilidad de hacer negocios con individuos o empresas norteamericanos y una prohibición de viaje.

