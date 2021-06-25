madrid
La Unión Europea y EEUU abren la puerta a levantar las sanciones a Venezuela. El Alto Representante de Política Exterior de la UE, Josep Borrell, y el secretario de Estado estadounidense, Antony Blinken, han explicado este viernes en un comunicado que para encarrilar la situación abogan por una "solución pacífica" que nazca "del propio pueblo venezolano", según ha avanzado El País.
Borrell y Blinken reclaman con su escrito "la liberación incondicional de todos aquellos detenidos de manera injusta por motivos políticos", la restauración de todos los procesos democráticos y la celebración de elecciones libres en noviembre.
"Valoramos los avances sustanciales y creíbles para restaurar los procesos democráticos y las instituciones en Venezuela y estamos dispuestos a revisar la política de sanciones sobre la base de un progreso significativo en una negociación amplia", señalan. Del mismo modo, Bruselas y Washington han expresado su compromiso con la ayuda para atajar la crisis humanitaria.
