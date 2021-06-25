Estás leyendo: La Unión Europea logra un acuerdo sobre las normas PAC que se aplicarán desde 2023

Público
Público

La Unión Europea logra un acuerdo sobre las normas PAC que se aplicarán desde 2023

El acuerdo ha sido cerrado entre el equipo negociador del Parlamento Europeo y el gobierno de Portugal, que hasta finales de mes actúa en representación de los Veintisiete como presidencia de turno de la UE.

El comisario europeo de Agricultura, Janusz Wojciechowski, ofrece una conferencia de prensa en la sede de la Comisión Europea en Bruselas.
El comisario europeo de Agricultura, Janusz Wojciechowski, ofrece una conferencia de prensa en la sede de la Comisión Europea en Bruselas. Claudio Centonze / Europa Press

bruselas

Los países de la Unión Europea y el Parlamento Europeo han alcanzado este viernes un acuerdo sobre las reglas regirán el funcionamiento de la Política Agrícola Común (PAC) a partir de 2023, con la que el bloque quiere aumentar la contribución del sector agrario a la lucha contra el cambio climático y al Pacto Verde.

Han sido necesarios tres años de negociaciones entre los Estados miembros y los eurodiputados para desbloquear los tres reglamentos de la nueva PAC, que introducirá como grandes novedades los llamados 'ecoesquemas' y un nuevo modelo basado en los planes nacionales de gestión.

"¡Me produce una gran satisfacción poder decir que lo hemos conseguido!" ha anunciado en la red social Twitter el comisario de Agricultura, Janusz Wojciechowski, quien ha admitido que hubiese deseado un "resultado diferente" en algunos aspectos, pero está "contento" con el acuerdo alcanzado a nivel general.

El acuerdo ha sido cerrado entre el equipo negociador del Parlamento Europeo y el gobierno de Portugal, que hasta finales de mes actúa en representación de los Veintisiete como presidencia de turno de la UE. Los ministros de Agricultura de los Estados miembros se reúnen el lunes y el martes de la próxima semana para valorar el resultado y decidir si dan su visto bueno.

Más noticias de Economía

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público