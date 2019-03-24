El Gobierno de Nicolás Maduro afirmó este sábado que el partido Voluntad Popular (VP), del jefe del Parlamento juan Guaidó planificaba los "asesinatos" de varios líderes chavistas con el uso de paramilitares centroamericanos.
El ministro de información venezolano, Jorge Rodríguez, aseguró que los principales dirigentes de VP, entre los que se incluye el preso Leopoldo López y el propio Guaidó, coordinaban acciones para iniciar una "fase de ataque" al Gobierno de Maduro.
Según el funcionario, los opositores entregaron a paramilitares centroamericanos "un listado de cuáles era los líderes (chavistas) que debían ser asesinados", así como de los servicios públicos que debían afectar con explosivos.
También dijo que los centroamericanos ejecutarían "falsos positivos" vistiendo el uniforme de la Fuerza Armada venezolana y que estos hechos estaría secundados de un llamado a huelga general y de una "asalto" al palacio presidencial de Miraflores, desde donde despacha Maduro.
Rodríguez señaló que los paramilitares ingresaron en el país hace un mes desde Colombia, donde recibieron entrenamiento militar, cuando la oposición intentó ingresar la ayuda humanitaria que se acopia en las fronteras.
En esta trama, el ministro venezolano también implicó al presidente de Colombia, Iván Duque y a varias ONG de ese país, así como a la filial en Panamá de un banco de capital venezolano.
Como pruebas, Rodríguez mostró presuntas conversaciones en un grupo de mensajería entre los dirigentes de VP, a las que la justicia venezolana tuvo acceso a través del teléfono móvil del jefe del despacho de Guaidó, Roberto Marrero.
Marrero fue detenido la madrugada del jueves el registro de su casa en el que, según el Gobierno, se hallaron dos fusiles, una granada y divisas en efectivo.
