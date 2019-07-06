El levantamiento del veto a Huawei por parte de los Estados Unidos, anunciada la semana pasada por Donald Trump finalmente no se llevará a cabo. "La política de Huawei con respecto al 5G en este país no ha cambiado. Lo que hemos hecho es básicamente permitir que Huawei venda chips, que son pequeños componentes tecnológicos y no tienen ningún impacto sobre la seguridad nacional", matizó el principal asesor económico de la Casa Blanca, Peter Navarro.



Esto se traduce en que el bloqueo será menos rígido aunque Huawei seguirá en la lista de empresas vetadas para hacer negocios con empresas estadounidenses. Así, todo apunta a que Huawei no podrá ser socio de Google. Esto significa que los dispositivos que Huawei saque a partir de ahora no contarán con las nuevas actualizaciones de Android ni con las aplicaciones de Google. No obstante, sí continuarán actualizándose los que ya están en el mercado.



Huawei tampoco podrá utilizar Android en sus nuevos móviles, pero sí la plataforma Android Open Project, un software libre que les posibilitaría crear su propio sistema operativo, pero que no podría tener instalado la Play Store o las apps de Google. Por este motivo, Huawei ya está pensando en un plan b. Todo apunta a que la firma estaría trabajando en un sistema operativo propio así como en una tienda de apps basado en Linux. Saldrá al mercado como pronto en otoño y, como tarde, en primavera, según la compañía.

