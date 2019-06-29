Público
EEUU levantará el veto a los productos de  Huawei

Lo ha anunciado el presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, tras una reunión con el presidente chino, Xi Jinping, con el fin de avanzar en la guerra comercial que enfrenta a ambos países desde el año pasado.

Fachada de una de las sedes chinas de Huawei. REUTERS

La Casa Blanca permitirá a las empresas estadounidense que vendan productos al fabricante chino Huawei, anunció este sábado el presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump. Hizo el anuncio al referirse a lo convenido en la reunión que poco antes tuvo con el presidente chino, Xi Jinping, con el fin de avanzar para contener la guerra comercial que enfrenta a ambos países desde el año pasado.

"Hemos acordado que las empresas estadounidenses puedan vender productos a Huawei", agregó Trump, que se encuentra en la ciudad japonesa de Osaka para participar en la cumbre del G20 que comenzó este viernes y se cerró este sábado.

"Vendemos a Huawei una tremenda cantidad de productos. Yo dije que eso está bien. Es un tema complejo, por cierto", agregó el gobernante estadounidense.  Trump, sin embargo, no quiso precisar si como parte de esa revisión en el caso del fabricante chino la compañía será sacada de lista del Tesoro de Estados Unidos donde están incluidas empresas vetadas de hacer negocios con firmas estadounidenses. 

"No hemos hablado de eso. Tenemos una reunión mañana o el martes", agregó Trump, y cuando se le volvió a insistir sobre si él creía que Huawei saldría de esa lista, recalcó que no quería hablar de ello. "Creo que es inapropiado. Lo dejamos para después", insistió.

Huawei ha conseguido situarse a la cabeza del desarrollo de la tecnología 5G, algo que Estados Unidos ve con preocupación porque teme que China aproveche esos sistemas para el espionaje.

