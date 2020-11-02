Estás leyendo: El voto anticipado en EEUU supera los 95 millones en la víspera de las elecciones

Público
Público

El voto anticipado en EEUU supera los 95 millones en la víspera de las elecciones

Un dato que pone de manifiesto la polarización imperante en el país. Unos 60 millones de ciudadanos estadounidenses se habrían decantado por el voto por correo.

Una mujer vota en los comicios anticipados en ONEOK Field en Tulsa, Oklahoma, EEUU.
Una mujer vota en los comicios anticipados en ONEOK Field en Tulsa, Oklahoma, EEUU. — Nick Oxford / REUTERS

WASHINGTON

Actualizado:

Reuters

Más de 95 millones de estadounidenses han emitido su voto para las elecciones presidenciales de 2020 hasta este lunes, según un recuento del Proyecto de Elecciones de la Universidad de Florida, un presagio de lo que se espera sea la mayor participación en tiempos modernos.

Este dato pone de manifiesto una de las peculiaridades de estas elecciones, y también una de las pruebas de la polarización imperante en el país. Según US Election Project, hasta el domingo habían votado algo más de 94 millones de estadounidenses, incluidos casi 60 millones que lo han hecho por correo y 34 que han acudido a votar de forma anticipada. En estados como Texas, el voto adelantado ya ha superado al total de 2016.

La cifra es la última señal del gran interés que despierta la competencia entre el presidente republicano Donald Trump y su rival demócrata, Joe Biden, así como el deseo de los votantes de reducir el riesgo de exposición a la COVID-19, que ha acabado con la vida de unas 225.000 personas en Estados Unidos.

Habrá ampliación

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público