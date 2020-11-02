Estás leyendo: Trump plantea despedir a Fauci, el Fernando Simón de EEUU, tras sus críticas a la gestión de la pandemia

Elecciones en EEUU Trump plantea despedir a Fauci, el Fernando Simón de EEUU, tras sus críticas a la gestión de la pandemia

"Déjenme esperar hasta un poco después de las elecciones", dijo el presidente a sus votantes, en relación al hipotético despido del epidemiólogo, quien se ha mostrado muy crítico con el negacionismo del mandatario norteamericano.

El presidente de EEUU, Donald Trump, en un acto electoral.
El presidente de EEUU, Donald Trump, en un acto electoral. — Carlos Barria / REUTERS

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, sugirió que podría tratar de despedir a un miembro muy respetado de su grupo de trabajo sobre el coronavirus, Anthony Fauci, después de que este experto lanzara una nueva crítica a la gestión de la epidemia por parte de Trump.

Fauci, principal experto en enfermedades infecciosas del país y director del Instituto Nacional de Alergias y Enfermedades Infecciosas, ha discrepado con las repetidas afirmaciones de Trump de que la lucha de Estados Unidos contra el virus estaba logrando una mejoría cuando en realidad decenas de miles de personas se infectan diariamente.

"Nos espera mucho dolor. No es una buena situación", dijo Fauci al periódico Washington Post el viernes. "Todas las estrellas están alineadas en el lugar equivocado en la temporada de otoño e invierno, y la gente se reúne en casa en el interior. Nuestra posición no podría ser peor".

Cuando Trump defendió su gestión del virus en un mitin nocturno celebrado en el aeropuerto de Opa-Locka, en el área de Miami, se escucharon cánticos de "Despide a Fauci".

En respuesta, Trump dijo: "No se lo digan a nadie, pero déjenme esperar hasta un poco después de las elecciones (del 3 de noviembre)".

Fauci es uno de los expertos en salud más populares de Estados Unidos, un hecho que Trump ha señalado en el pasado para evitar meterse en conflictos con él. (Información de Steve Holland; editado por Lincoln Feast; traducido por Tomás Cobos)

