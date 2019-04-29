Las nuevas informaciones sobre el caso de Julian Assange apuntan a que el Gobierno de Ecuador lo utilizó como moneda de cambio para obtener un préstamo del Fondo Monetario Internacional (FMI). Así lo aseguró el padre del activista, ahora a la espera de que Reino Unido no lo extradite a Estados Unidos.
“Ecuador no tiene moneda propia, utiliza el dólar estadounidense. Tuvo un préstamo del FMI, pero no puede obtenerlo salvo que Estados Unidos lo apruebe”, aseguraba este domingo John Shipton. Además, el padre del fundador de Wilileaks ha sido rotundo con la prensa y ha asegurado que cree que Ecuador canjeó a su hijo, aseguró en una entrevista con el canal de televisión 60 Minutes Australia.
Unas declaraciones que se producen tras la queja presentada el pasado viernes contra varios integrantes de la embajada ecuatoriana en Londres así como contra altos cargos del Ministerio de Asuntos Exteriores de Ecuador, donde Assange fue detenido, por presunto espionaje.
