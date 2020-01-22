Estás leyendo: China cierra todos los transportes de la ciudad en la que comenzó el brote de neumonía

Wuhan China cierra todos los transportes de la ciudad en la que comenzó el brote de neumonía

En Wuhan viven unos 11 millones de habitantes. El aeropuerto y la estación de tren quedarán "temporalmente" clausurados.

Pasajeros lucen máscaras este miércoles en un vagón de metro de Taipei (Taiwán). | EFE
Pekín

efe

Las autoridades chinas decidieron hoy a cerrar todos los transportes en Wuhan, ciudad de 11 millones de habitantes donde comenzó el brote de neumonía que hasta el momento ha dejado al menos 17 muertos, e impedir cualquier salida de la ciudad "sin razones especiales".

En una escueta circular publicada por el nuevo centro de control y prevención de la neumonía de la ciudad pasadas las 03.00 hora local se establece que a partir de las 10.00 hora local de este miércoles se suspenden el "transporte público urbano, el metro, el ferry y los transportes de pasajeros de larga distancia".

Así pues, el aeropuerto y la estación de tren quedarán "temporalmente cerrados" y se prohíbe que ningún ciudadano "salga de Wuhan sin razones especiales" hasta nuevo aviso.

