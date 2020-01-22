Pekín
Las autoridades chinas decidieron hoy a cerrar todos los transportes en Wuhan, ciudad de 11 millones de habitantes donde comenzó el brote de neumonía que hasta el momento ha dejado al menos 17 muertos, e impedir cualquier salida de la ciudad "sin razones especiales".
En una escueta circular publicada por el nuevo centro de control y prevención de la neumonía de la ciudad pasadas las 03.00 hora local se establece que a partir de las 10.00 hora local de este miércoles se suspenden el "transporte público urbano, el metro, el ferry y los transportes de pasajeros de larga distancia".
Así pues, el aeropuerto y la estación de tren quedarán "temporalmente cerrados" y se prohíbe que ningún ciudadano "salga de Wuhan sin razones especiales" hasta nuevo aviso.
