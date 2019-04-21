Público
Elecciones en Ucrania Zelenski gana las elecciones presidenciales de Ucrania, según sondeos a pie de urna

Zelenski desbancaría al actual presidente, Petró Poroshenko, que obtendría solo un 27,3% de los sufragios y pagaría el precio de la aguda crisis económica y el enquistamiento del conflicto en el Donbás.

El candidato Volodímir Zelenski abandona una cabina de votación en un colegio electoral donde ejerce este domingo su derecho al voto en Kiev (Ucrania). / EFE

El actor Vladímir Zelenski es el ganador de la segunda vuelta de las elecciones presidenciales ucranianas celebrada hoy con un 72,7 % de los votos, según indican los sondeos a pie de urna.

Zelenski desbancaría al actual presidente, Petró Poroshenko, que obtendría solo un 27,3 % de los sufragios y pagaría el precio de la aguda crisis económica y el enquistamiento del conflicto en el Donbás.

