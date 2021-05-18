Estás leyendo: La crisis migratoria de Ceuta, en imágenes

ceuta

La crisis migratoria de Ceuta, en imágenes

El Ministerio de Interior ha expulsado  a 4.000 migrantes, la mitad de los llegados a Ceuta, y ha habilitado un sistema de devolución de 24 horas. 

Actualizado:
  Un militar del ejército español ayuda a una persona tumbada en la orilla en una jornada marcada por las devoluciones en caliente que están efectuando a los migrantes que han entrado en Ceuta procedente de Marruecos, a 18 de mayo de 2021, en Ceuta, (España

    antonio sempere / europa press

    1 de 4

    Devoluciones en caliente 

    Un militar del ejército español ayuda a una persona tumbada en la orilla en una jornada marcada por las devoluciones en caliente que están efectuando a los migrantes que han entrado en Ceuta procedente de Marruecos. 

  • ANTONIO SEMPERE/ europa press

    2 de 4

    La vigilancia 

    Militares del ejército español vigilan durante las devoluciones en caliente que están efectuando a los migrantes que han entrado en Ceuta procedente de Marruecos. Al menos 2.700 personas han sido devueltas a Marruecos en las últimas horas tras asaltar la frontera de Ceuta con la complicidad de las autoridades marroquíes.

  • antonio sempere/ europa press

    3 de 4

    Los menores los más vulnerables

    Cruz Roja ha atendido a varios menores llegados a las playas de Ceuta. Un voluntario de la Cruz Roja Española ha salvado la vida a una bebé, de tan solo tres semanas, que se encontraba atrapada en el tumulto de personas que estaban junto al vallado del espigón fronterizo de Ceuta a la espera de entrar en la ciudad autónoma.

  • ANTONIO SEMPERE/ EUROPA PRESS

    4 de 4

    Frenando el paso

    Un policía corta el paso a un hombre junto a una niña en la playa del Tarajal. Este lunes se ha batido la cifra récord de llegada de migrantes a España en un solo día por vía marítima, contabilizando los 6.000 marroquíes que según la delegación del gobierno en Ceuta han llegado a la ciudad autónoma.

