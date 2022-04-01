Estás leyendo: Nieve, lluvia y aire. Las imágenes que nos deja la borrasca 'Ciril'

Nieve, lluvia y aire. Las imágenes que nos deja la borrasca 'Ciril'

El mes de abril abre con la llegada de la borrasca 'Ciril', una masa de aire ártico que pone en alerta por nieve a ocho comunidades del norte y este del país.

Público

Actualizado:
  • 01/04/2022. Un Un árbol se desploma en Madrid sin causar heridos.

    Jesús HELLÍN / Europa press

    1 de 9

    Un árbol se desploma en Madrid a causa del temporal

    Un árbol de grandes dimensiones se ha desplomado sobre una furgoneta y ha derribado también una farola en pleno centro de la capital.

  • 01/04/2022.El desprendimiento no ha causado heridos

    JESÚS HELLÍN / EUROPA PRESS

    2 de 9

    El desprendimiento no ha causado heridos

    Los cambios bruscos de temperatura han podido ser la causa del accidente.

  • 01/04/2022. La nieve mantiene a Cantabria en alerta

    Pedro Puente Hoyos / efe

    3 de 9

    La nieve mantiene a Cantabria en alerta

    Nevada sobre la autopista A-67, este viernes, a la altura de la localidad cántabra de Pesquera.

  • 01/04/2022. v

    Javier Etxezarreta / EFE

    4 de 9

    Cotas de nieve entre los 300 y los 400 metros en el País Vasco 

    Una mujer camina bajo una granizada este viernes en San Sebastián.

  • 01/04/2022. Vitoria bajo un chubasco de nieve

    David Aguilar / efe

    5 de 9

    Vitoria bajo un chubasco de nieve 

    Un grupo de turistas visita este viernes el parque de La Florida de Vitoria.

  • 01/04/2022. Temporal de frío y nieve en León

    J.CASARES / EFE

    6 de 9

    Temporal de frío y nieve en León 

    Carámbanos de hielo en techo de una casa.

  • 01/04/2022. Temporal de nieve en Navarra.

    Eduardo Sanz / EUROPA PRESS

    7 de 9

    Temporal de nieve en Navarra

    Varias bicicletas cubiertas de nieve en la Plaza del Castillo, Pamplona (Navarra).

  • 01/04/2022. Precipitaciones de nieve durante toda la jornada

    Eduardo Sanz / Europa Press

    8 de 9

    Precipitaciones de nieve durante toda la jornada 

    Una pareja camina por un paseo, mientras cae la nieve en Pamplona, Navarra.

  • 01/04/2022. Navarra en estado de alerta naranja por el temporal

    Villar López/ EFE

    9 de 9

    Navarra en estado de alerta naranja por el temporal

    Un peregrino llega al Alto de El Perdón este viernes mientras realiza el Camino de Santiago. 

