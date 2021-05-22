Estás leyendo: Tiendas de campaña y mucho desasosiego: la sombra del cierre planea sobre la factoría de Airbus en Puerto Real

Tiendas de campaña y mucho desasosiego: la sombra del cierre planea sobre la factoría de Airbus en Puerto Real 

El gigante aeronáutico quiere que el Gobierno de España gestione un centro de I+D en la planta.

  • Cartel a las puertas de la factoría de Airbus en Puerto Real.

    Bea vaz

    Las piedras y las tiendas

    Las piedras sujetan, para que no se las lleve el viento, las tiendas de campaña en las que los trabajadores de Airbus, amenazados por el cierre de la factoría, llevan acampados un mes.

    La incertidumbre

    La incertidumbre, el desgaste, todo afecta a los trabajadores de Puerto Real, que viven el trance con fraternidad y cariño, más allá de los problemas y de la división sindical.

  • bea vaz

    La visita, el apoyo

    La diputada Teresa Rodríguez visitó el jueves a los trabajadores acampados después de la asamblea en que CGT reafirmó la convocatoria de huelga.

  • bea vaz

    Charo

    Charo trabaja como montadora en la factoría. Está dispuesta a luchar hasta el final para evitar el cierre.

  • bea vaz

    La carpa

    En esta carpa, los trabajadores acampados se reúnen, almuerzan y comparten impresiones, inquietudes y desasosiego.

  • bea vaz

    El logo

    El logo de Airbus que preside la planta.

