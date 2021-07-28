Estás leyendo: La toma posesión de Castilllo como presidente de Perú, en fotos

La toma posesión de Castilllo como presidente de Perú, en fotos

Pedro Castillo asumió este miércoles la presidencia de Perú para el período 2021-2026 tras jurar el cargo ante el Congreso de la República y recibir la simbólica banda presidencial.

Público / Agencias

madrid

Actualizado:
  • El presidente entrante del Perú, Pedro Castillo, acompañado de su familia llega al Palacio de Gobierno..

    Paolo Aguilar

    1 de 8

    Pedro castillo en su toma de posesión de la presidencia de Perú

    Castillo, vestido con su tradicional sobrero chotano de paja y ala ancha y un terno con motivos indígenas, recibió los símbolos del poder del Estado de manos de la presidenta del Parlamento, María del Carmen Alva.

  • Lilia Paredes (c), Arnold Castillo (2-i) y Alondra, esposa e hijos de Pedro Castillo.

    efe

    2 de 8

    La familia de Castillo acudió al acto

    "Juro por Dios, por mi familia, por mis hermanas y hermanos peruanos, campesinos, pueblos originarios, ronderos, pescadores, docentes, profesionales, niños, jóvenes y mujeres" Comenzaba diciendo el Presidente del Perú.

  • Ireño Castillo Núñez, padre de Pedro Castillo.

    efe

    3 de 8

    El padre del presidente peruano levanta las manos celebrando 

    "ejerceré el cargo de presidente de la República por el periodo 2021-2016. Juro por los pueblos del Perú, por un país sin corrupción y por una nueva constitución", finalizaba Pedro Castillo

  • El rey Felipe VI en su encuentro hoy martes con el presidente electo.

    Francisco Gómez

    4 de 8

    El rey de España, Felipe VI asistió a la ceremonia

    También asistieron invitados los presidentes de Argentina, Alberto Fernández; Bolivia, Luis Arce; Chile, Sebastián Piñera; Colombia, Iván Duque; y Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso.

  • El presidente de Chile,

    Paolo Aguilar

    5 de 8

    Ha acudido a la ceremonia el presidente de Chile

    Sebastián Piñera compartía en sus redes sociales: "Chile y Perú compartimos historia, desafíos y futuro. Seguiremos trabajando para derrotar la pandemia y construir un buen futuro para todos".

  • El presidente de Colombia

    Paolo Aguilar

    6 de 8

    El presidente de Colombia también ha estado presente

    "Reafirmamos lazos de hermandad que unen a nuestros países. Dialogamos sobre la cooperación en la lucha contra el narcotráfico, la protección del medio ambiente y el fortalecimiento de la Alianza del Pacífico" comentaba Iván Duque, presidente de Colombia.

  • El presidente entrante del Perú, Pedro Castillo.

    Paolo Aguilar

    7 de 8

    Presidencia en un momento crítico

    Castillo asume la presidencia en un momento crítico para el Perú, asolado por la crisis sanitaria y económica desatada por la pandemia de covid y en medio de una enorme polarización e inestabilidad política.

  • Pedro Castillo.
    8 de 8

    Pedro Castillo, presidente de Perñu

    El triunfo de este maestro rural de 51 años en las elecciones presidenciales, que se disputaron en dos vueltas el 11 de abril y el 6 de junio, llegó como una sorpresa para muchísimos peruanos y sobre todo ha sido un varapalo para los poderes establecidos y la política tradicional del país andino.

