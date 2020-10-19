BARCELONA
La Fiscalía ha pedido tres años de cárcel para el teniente de alcalde de Pineda de Mar (Barcelona) Jordi Masnou, la entonces teniente de alcalde Carmen Aragonés y el jefe de la Policía Local, Carles Santacreu, por un presunto delito de coacciones contra un hotel del municipio en el que se hospedaron agentes de la Policía Nacional desde unos días antes del 1-O.
El escrito de acusación, firmado por el Servicio de Odio y Discriminación de la Fiscalía de Barcelona, recoge que la noche del 2 de octubre los tres acusados supuestamente entraron al hotel, pidieron ver al director y uno de ellos le dijo que "si no echaba a los policías le iba a cerrar el hotel al día siguiente durante cinco años".
En abril de 2019, el Juzgado de Instrucción 2 de Arenys de Mar (Barcelona) admitió a trámite una querella del fiscal contra tres tenientes de alcalde -ahora, el escrito de acusación solo incluye a dos-, una concejal -que no está en el escrito de acusación- y el jefe de la Policía Local de Pineda de Mar por presuntamente expulsar a los policías del hotel donde se alojaban, ya que el día después del incidente el hotel comunicó que debían, "bajo amenaza" del cierre del hotel, desalojar a los agentes.
[Habrá ampliación]
