Estás leyendo: ¿Qué pasaría si empataran la derecha y la izquierda en la Asamblea de Madrid?

Público
Público

4M ¿Qué pasaría si empataran la derecha y la izquierda en la Asamblea de Madrid?

El reglamento del Parlamento madrileño establece que para la investidura del presidente habrá una primera votación en el pleno donde será necesaria la mayoría absoluta.

Vista del hemiciclo de la Asamblea de Madrid. La presidenta madrileña, Isabel Díaz Ayuso (PP), ha firmado un decreto para convocar elecciones anticipadas el martes 4 de mayo en la Comunidad de Madrid, donde gobierna en coalición con Ciudadanos.
Vista del hemiciclo de la Asamblea de Madrid.  Chema Moya / EFE

Madrid

El Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS) otorga en un sondeo preelectoral la victoria al PP y un virtual empate entre el bloque de la izquierda y la derecha en la Asamblea de Madrid con 68 diputados, por lo que la formación de Gobierno en la Comunidad sería complicada tras las elecciones del 4 de mayo.

La encuesta, elaborada entre el 19 y 28 de marzo, deja fuera de la Asamblea a Cs, aunque por escaso margen, y arroja un empate a 68 escaños entre el bloque de la derecha, con PP y Vox, y de la izquierda, con PSOE, Más Madrid y Podemos, cuando la mayoría absoluta se sitúa en 69 diputados de un total de 136. De producirse el supuesto que arroja el CIS, ni la presidenta madrileña y candidata del PP a la reelección, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ni el candidato socialista, Ángel Gabilondo, lograrían una aglutinar la mayoría suficiente para ser investidos como presidentes y poder formar Gobierno.

El Estatuto de Autonomía recoge que la Presidencia de la Asamblea debe proponer a un diputado como candidato a la Presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid, previa consulta con los representantes de los grupos políticos, que reúna los apoyos necesarios para poder ser investido.

El reglamento del Parlamento madrileño establece que para la investidura del presidente habrá una primera votación en el pleno donde será necesaria la mayoría absoluta.

Si no se consiguiera, habría un segunda votación 48 horas después en la que bastaría la mayoría simple de los diputados presentes para investir al presidente (más votos a favor que en contra). Al constatarse que ningún candidato obtiene la confianza del Parlamento, comenzará a computar el plazo de dos meses tras el cual, si ningún aspirante la consigue, habría que convocar nuevas elecciones.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público