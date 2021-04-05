Estás leyendo: El CIS estima un empate entre izquierda y derecha en Madrid el 4M que no permitiría formar gobierno

Elecciones en Madrid El CIS estima un empate entre izquierda y derecha en Madrid el 4M que no permitiría formar gobierno

Isabel Díaz Ayuso ganaría las elecciones, pero no llegaría a la mayoría absoluta con Vox. Cs desaparecería de la Asamblea de Madrid al no alcanzar el 5% de la estimación de voto.

La candidata del PP, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ganaría las elecciones autonómicas del 4 de mayo, pero no llegaría a la mayoría absoluta con Vox, según el CIS. El barómetro pronostica un empate a 68 escaños entre izquierda y derecha, a uno de la mayoría absoluta, por lo que no permitiría formar gobierno. Ciudadanos, con Edmundo Bal como candidato, se quedaría fuera de la Asamblea al no alcanzar el 5% de la estimación de voto. 

