La candidata del PP, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ganaría las elecciones autonómicas del 4 de mayo, pero no llegaría a la mayoría absoluta con Vox, según el CIS. El barómetro pronostica un empate a 68 escaños entre izquierda y derecha, a uno de la mayoría absoluta, por lo que no permitiría formar gobierno. Ciudadanos, con Edmundo Bal como candidato, se quedaría fuera de la Asamblea al no alcanzar el 5% de la estimación de voto.

