Santiago Abascal, presidente de Vox, viajó ayer, jueves, de Madrid a Pontevedra en pleno estado de alarma. Abascal ha sido el único líder político nacional que ha viajado para hacer precampaña electoral, saltándose así la restricción del estado de alarma de viajar de una provincia a otra.
Abascal estuvo en el acto de presentación de los candidatos provinciales de su partido a las elecciones autonómicas de Galicia celebrado en una nave industrial en Mos (Pontevedra), donde el líder ultraderechista volvió a cargar contra el Gobierno.
También proclamó que su partido tendrá "vigilado" al presidente de la Xunta y candidato a la reelección, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, y ha señalado que, si es llave de gobierno, "negociará", pero sin "garantizar" un eventual apoyo a la investidura del líder del PP.n su previo y expreso consentimiento.
Cuestionado por los medios acerca de un posible apoyo a la investidura de Feijóo si VOX obtiene parlamentarios en Galicia, Santiago Abascal (que hace unas semanas se mostraba dispuesto a un acuerdo con el PP para evitar un gobierno de "extrema izquierda" en la Xunta) advirtió de que su partido "no garantiza nada" a ese respecto. "Si los gallegos nos dan la llave del próximo gobierno, haremos valer nuestra representación, de manera templada (...) VOX negociará", afirmó.
