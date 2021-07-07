madridActualizado:
El Tribunal de Instancia Mercantil de Sevilla ha notificado este miércoles que declara la suspensión de las facultades patrimoniales de Abengoa, accediendo así al cambio de régimen solicitado el pasado 22 de junio por la administración concursal de la empresa (Ernst & Young Abogados).
De este modo, el Mercantil de Sevilla acuerda acceder al cambio del régimen solicitado por la administración concursal y "declara la suspensión de las facultades patrimoniales de la concursada, Abengoa, S.A., con expresa sustitución en las mismas por la administración concursal". Asimismo, resuelve que los derechos políticos y económicos de la concursada en sus filiales pasarán a ser ejercidos por la administración concursal.
Por otro lado, dispone que la administración concursal deberá actualizar los procedimientos de intervención en los órganos de administración de las sociedades que integran el grupo de la concursada, supervisando y decidiendo respecto de aquellos actos y negocios que tengan trascendencia para el concurso.
