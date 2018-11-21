Público
La decisión está motivada por la diferencia de criterios en cuanto a la causa que instruye el conflicto catalán.

Consuelo Castro, en el centro, durante la lectura de la sentencia del Prestige | EFE / Archivo

La abogada general del Estado, Consuelo Castro, ha relevado al jefe del departamento Penal y responsable de dirigir la acusación del Gobierno en la causa del proceso soberanista de Catalunya, Edmundo Bal, según han informado fuentes del Ministerio de Justicia.

Castro cesa a Bal por pérdida de confianza y detrás de la decisión está la diferencia de criterios respecto al juicio del procés, después de que la Abogacía optara por acusar a los procesados de sedición y de malversación y no de rebelión.

