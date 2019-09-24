El plazo para solicitar el voto por correo para las elecciones generales del 10 de noviembre se ha abierto este martes, coincidiendo con la convocatoria oficial de los comicios.
Según ha informado Correos, la solicitud del voto por correspondencia debe presentarse personalmente y en impreso oficial en cualquier oficina postal hasta el día 31 de octubre inclusive, en el horario habitual de apertura.
La petición debe ser realizada personalmente por cada elector, salvo en caso de enfermedad o discapacidad -acreditada mediante certificación médica oficial- que impida la formulación personal de la solicitud, en que podrá ser presentada en nombre del elector por otra persona autorizada notarialmente o consularmente.
En el momento de formular la solicitud, los interesados deben acreditar su personalidad presentando ante el empleado de la oficina postal el DNI, pasaporte o carnet de conducir originales.
Elecciones municipales y locales del 17 de noviembr
Correos también gestionará el voto por correspondencia para las elecciones locales parciales que se celebrarán el 17 de noviembre en 35 municipios y 88 entidades locales menores en los que no se presentó ningún candidato para los comicios del 26 de mayo, así como en otros tres municipios con mesas cuyo escrutinio fue anulado en las últimas elecciones municipales.
En este caso, el plazo de solicitud de voto por correo también se abre este martes y finalizará el jueves 7 de noviembre.
