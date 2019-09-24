Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

10-N Se abre el plazo para solicitar el voto por correo en las elecciones del 10-N

La solicitud del voto por correspondencia debe presentarse personalmente y en impreso oficial en cualquier oficina postal hasta el día 31 de octubre inclusive, en el horario habitual de apertura.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Una persona porta un sobre del voto por correo para las elecciones del próximo 28-A mientras espera su turno en una oficina de Correos de Madrid. EFE/Carlos Pérez

Una persona porta un sobre del voto por correo para las elecciones del 28-A. EFE/Carlos Pérez

El plazo para solicitar el voto por correo para las elecciones generales del 10 de noviembre se ha abierto este martes, coincidiendo con la convocatoria oficial de los comicios.

Según ha informado Correos, la solicitud del voto por correspondencia debe presentarse personalmente y en impreso oficial en cualquier oficina postal hasta el día 31 de octubre inclusive, en el horario habitual de apertura.

La petición debe ser realizada personalmente por cada elector, salvo en caso de enfermedad o discapacidad -acreditada mediante certificación médica oficial- que impida la formulación personal de la solicitud, en que podrá ser presentada en nombre del elector por otra persona autorizada notarialmente o consularmente.

En el momento de formular la solicitud, los interesados deben acreditar su personalidad presentando ante el empleado de la oficina postal el DNI, pasaporte o carnet de conducir originales.

Elecciones municipales y locales del 17 de noviembr

Correos también gestionará el voto por correspondencia para las elecciones locales parciales que se celebrarán el 17 de noviembre en 35 municipios y 88 entidades locales menores en los que no se presentó ningún candidato para los comicios del 26 de mayo, así como en otros tres municipios con mesas cuyo escrutinio fue anulado en las últimas elecciones municipales.

En este caso, el plazo de solicitud de voto por correo también se abre este martes y finalizará el jueves 7 de noviembre.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad