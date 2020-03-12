Estás leyendo: Absuelto el magistrado Miguel Florit por el 'caso Móviles'

El juez Miguel Florit a su llegada al Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Baleares. | Europa Press
PALMA DE MALLORCA

EUROPA PRESS

El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Baleares (TSJIB) ha absuelto al magistrado Miguel Florit por el 'caso Móviles', por el que se le investigaba por la incautación de móviles a periodistas y el rastreo de sus llamadas en diciembre de 2018, si bien la sentencia considera que sus resoluciones fueron "injustas", pero no delictivas.

El juicio se celebró el pasado 27 de febrero y cabe recordar que la defensa de los medios afectados pedía una pena que suma 42 años de inhabilitación por vulneración del secreto profesional, interceptación de las comunicaciones, prevaricación, y un delito contra la inviolabilidad del domicilio.

La causa se remonta al 11 de diciembre de 2018, cuando la Policía, por orden del juez, se incautó de los teléfonos móviles de una redactora de Europa Press, Blanca Pou, y un redactor de Diario de Mallorca, Francisco Mestre, para investigar el origen de informaciones periodísticas publicadas en relación al 'caso Cursach'.

(Habrá ampliación)

