La denuncia fue interpuesta en la mañana del lunes por una chica de 17 años, que acudió al cuartel de la Guardia Civil acompañada por su madre.

Imagen de archivo de Casiano Antonio Hernández Hernández.
Madrid

EFE

La Guardia Civil ha detenido al concejal de Unidas Podemos de Becerril de la Sierra (Madrid) Casiano Antonio Hernández Hernández por un presunto delito de abusos sexuales a una menor, según informan a Efe fuentes de la investigación.

La denuncia fue interpuesta en la mañana del lunes por una chica de 17 años, que acudió al cuartel de la Guardia Civil acompañada por su madre.

El supuesto agresor declaró por la tarde y, tras testificar, fue arrestado por los agentes por unos hechos que presuntamente ocurrieron el pasado fin de semana.

Este martes fue puesto a disposición judicial en el juzgado de Colmenar Viejo, según informan a Efe fuentes de la Comandancia de Madrid.

