Estás leyendo: Sánchez dice que "muy pronto" se aprobará la ley de 'sólo sí es sí'

Público
Público
8M Mujer Y covid: El año de la resistencia
#YTúQuéPides

Acto institucional del 8-M Sánchez dice que "muy pronto" se aprobará la ley de 'sólo sí es sí'

La ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero, asegura que el Gobierno seguirá trabajando para que "España siga siendo un referente en políticas publicas feministas".

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez (i), y la ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero (d), antes del inicio del acto institucional con motivo del 8 de marzo, Día Internacional de la Mujer. EFE/Emilio Naranjo
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez (i), y la ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero (d), antes del inicio del acto institucional con motivo del 8 de marzo, Día Internacional de la Mujer. Emilio Naranjo / EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, anunció este lunes que en poco tiempo se aprobará la ley de Libertad sexual, conocida como la ley de ‘sólo sí es sí’, pese a todas las alegaciones realizadas por el Consejo General del Poder Judicial en un reciente informe. "Estoy convencido que muy pronto vamos a poder aprobar la ley de ‘sólo sí es sí’, dijo.

Sánchez, en el acto institucional para conmemorar el 8-M celebrado en el Ministerio de Igualdad junto a la ministra Irene Montero, también anunció que es intención del Ejecutivo acelerar la agenda feminista y recordó los avances ya realizado en esta legislatura.

Así, el presidente puso en valor la aprobación del real decreto de Igualdad Salarial, la equiparación del permiso de paternidad o el aumento del Salario Mínimo Interprofesional. "Estos son hechos", recalcó.

También quiso destacar que su Gobierno integra la perspectiva de igualdad de género en todas sus políticas, como un factor trasversal en toda su acción pública, "porque solo a través del feminismo van a mejorar las sociedades", afirmó.

Sánchez: "Sólo a través del feminismo van a mejorar las sociedades"

Por su parte, la ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero, en su intervención también recalcó que el Gobierno seguirá trabajando "para que España siga siendo un referente en políticas públicas feministas".

Montero indicó que "la agenda del cambio que necesita España es la agenda feminista" porque, según dijo, "no se puede construir un país con las mujeres en una esquina".

El acto estuvo organizado por el Instituto de las Mujeres, donde se leyeron fragmentos de varios textos feminista y, además, se mostraron varios vídeos de mujeres que en primera persona han contado su experiencia durante la pandemia.


Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público