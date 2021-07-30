Estás leyendo: La acusación popular de la Kitchen anuncia que recurrirá la decisión del juez

La acusación popular de la Kitchen anuncia que recurrirá la decisión del juez

La decisión del juez de mandar al banquillo a toda la cúpula del Ministerio del Interior ha sorprendido a la acusación popular y a Gloria Pascual, abogada, que representa a una de las acusaciones, la del PSOE, que ha anunciado que recurrirá. 

El exministro del Interior, Jorge Fernández Díaz
El exministro del Interior, Jorge Fernández Díaz. Eduardo Parra / Europa Press

El juez que investiga el caso Kitchen, Manuel García Castellón, ha anunciado que "manda al banquillo" a toda la cúpula del Ministerio del Interior, incluido al exministro, Jorge Fernandez Díaz, según ha publicado la Cadena Ser.

García Castellón ha tomado esta decisión por "ordenar y dirigir el espionaje" al extesorero del PP, Luis Bárcenas, para que pudiera robar toda la documentación sobre la caja B que pudiera comprometer al partido y al expresidente del Gobierno, Mariano Rajoy. 

Los únicos que no acudirán a declarar ante el juez son, la exsecretaria general, María Dolores de Cospedal y su marido, Ignacio López del Hierro. 

Esta decisión ha sorprendido a la acusación popular y a Gloria Pascual, abogada, que representa a una de las acusaciones, la del PSOE, que ha anunciado que recurrirá la decisión del juez, ha publicado el medio. 

"Confiamos en la justicia. Se pueden cometer errores, son humanos. Siempre existe una segunda instancia, motivo por el que vamos a recurrir", afirma la abogada de la acusación popular y recuerda que esta imputación no la piden solo ellos, sino también el ministerio Fiscal, la Abogacía del Estado y "las propias defensas".

