Fuentes del PP han confirmado que se trata de una suspensión provisional, una vez que se ha conocido la decisión judicial de procesar al exministro por el espionaje ilegal.

El PP ha comunicado al exministro del Interior, Jorge Fernández Díaz exministro de Interior, su suspensión "provisional" como militante del partido tras conocerse que el juez del caso Kitchen, que investiga el supuesto espionaje parapolicial al extesorero del PP Luis Bárcenas, le ha procesado.

Fuentes del PP han confirmado que se trata de una suspensión provisional que ha sido comunicada al exministro por el Comité de Derechos y Garantías del partido, una vez que se ha conocido la decisión judicial.

El titular del Juzgado Central de Instrucción 6 de la Audiencia Nacional, Manuel García Castellón, ha considerado este jueves que Fernández Díaz debe sentarse en el banquillo, ya que la operación parapolicial se ideó "en el marco institucional del Ministerio del Interior", siguiendo "órdenes" del exministro y bajo "el control" de su número dos, el secretario de Estado de Seguridad, Francisco Martínez.

El presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, ha recordado hoy en rueda de prensa que Fernández Díaz ya tenía abierto un expediente informativo desde el día en el que se conoció la apertura de juicio. Y ha sido hoy cuando se ha hecho oficial su suspensión temporal de militancia en el PP.

Casado ha reiterado que él "no tiene nada que ver ni nada que temer" del excomisario José Manuel Villarejo, toda vez que el juez de la Audiencia Nacional también ha decidido dejar fuera del caso a la ex secretaria general del partido María Dolores de Cospedal y a su marido Ignacio López del Hierro.

