Operación Kitchen El juez procesa a Jorge Fernández Díaz por el espionaje ilegal de Bárcenas pero mantiene al margen a Rajoy y Cospedal

El magistrado propone juzgar también a toda la cúpula policial de Interior implicada en la denominada Operación Kitchen, incluido el comisario Villarejo y el DAO Eugenio Pino.

El exministro del Interior, Jorge Fernández Díaz
El exministro del Interior, Jorge Fernández Díaz. Eduardo Parra / Europa Press

MADRID

Actualizado:

EL juez procesa al exministro de Interior Jorge Fernández Díaz y a la cúpula de política y policial del Ministerio durante el periodo 2011-2015 por una operación ilegal para robar documentación al extesorero del PP, Luis Bárcenas. Sin embargo, el magistrado mantiene al margen de la investigación a Mariano Rajoy y a María Dolores de Cospedal.

El juez García Castellón, titular del juzgado número 6 de la Audiencia Nacional, ha emitido este jueves un auto en el que comunica su decisión de llevar a juicio a Jorge Fernández Díaz y a su número dos, Francisco Martínez, el que fuera secretario de Estado de Seguridad. Además, se procesa a la cúpula policial completa, incluidos Eugenio Pino, director adjunto de la Policía, y al comisario José Manuel Villarejo, imputado en decenas de investigaciones y acusado de dirigir una mafia policial que delinquió para favorecer a empresarios y al Partido Popular.

El magistrado señala también como supuesto culpable de la Operación Kitchen a Andrés Gómez Gordo, un alto cargo y exasesor de María Dolores de Cospedal en el Gobierno de Castilla-La Mancha. Sin embargo, la exsecretaria general del PP no tendrá que sentarse en el banquillo, ya que el juez archiva la causa abierta contra ella y su marido, Ignacio López del Hierro, quienes mantuvieron una relación directa con Villarejo para estar al tanto de las investigaciones que había abiertas en secreto.


