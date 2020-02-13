Estás leyendo: Admiten a trámite el recurso de Ecologistas en Acción contra el recorte al perímetro de Madrid Central

Admiten a trámite el recurso de Ecologistas en Acción contra el recorte al perímetro de Madrid Central

Para Ecologistas en Acción, estas medidas están orientadas a "erosionar Madrid Central" y avisa que emplearán "todos los medios legales" para evitar que se siga avanzando en esta dinámica.

04/07/2019 - Señal con símbolo de prohibido aparcar al lado del distintivo de Madrid Central. / EUROPA PRESS
Señal con símbolo de prohibido aparcar al lado del distintivo de Madrid Central. / EUROPA PRESS

madrid

Actualizado:

público / europa press

El Juzgado de lo Contencioso Administrativo número 16 de Madrid ha admitido a trámite el recurso interpuesto por Ecologistas en Acción contra el recorte del perímetro de Madrid Central aprobado por el Ayuntamiento a finales de 2019.

En el auto, al que ha tenido acceso Público, el juzgado pide al Ayuntamiento de José Luis Martínez-Almeida que remita en un plazo de 20 días el expediente administrativo en el que se basa el acuerdo adoptado en la Junta de Gobierno.

El 26 de diciembre la Junta de Gobierno municipal autorizó abrir a partir del presente año un tramo de 100 metros de Madrid Central y que convirtió a Mártires de Alcalá y Seminario de Nobles en calles de libres circulación.

El Consistorio justificó que la decisión estaba avalada por la Dirección General de Sostenibilidad y Control Ambiental que, tras casi un año de la implantación de Madrid Central, ha elevado un informe que señala que "existen motivos de ordenación y mejor gestión de la circulación que aconsejan la ordenación de Mártires de Alcalá y Seminario de Nobles como vías de libre circulación".

Sin embargo, Ecologistas en Acción consideró que estas medidas iban a suponer un incremento de la contaminación del aire y por ello decidió acudir a los tribunales con un recurso contencioso administrativo. 

"A partir de ahora se inicia un litigio en el que el Gobierno Municipal tendrá que justificar las medidas aprobadas en diciembre ante este juzgado y Ecologistas en Acción podrá argumentar sobre los problemas que ocasionan, tras lo cual la jueza dictará una sentencia", afirman desde Ecologistas en Acción en un comunicado de prensa.

Para el colectivo, estas medidas están orientadas a "erosionar Madrid Central" y avisa que emplearán "todos los medios legales" para evitar que se siga avanzando en esta dinámica, que supondrá un aire más contaminado y más problemas de salud para la ciudadanía".

