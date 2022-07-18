Estás leyendo: Adriana Lastra dimite de su cargo de vicesecretaria general del PSOE

Adriana Lastra dimite de su cargo de vicesecretaria general del PSOE

La dirigente socialista deja su cargo en el partido por motivos personales y de salud. 

Rueda de prensa de Adriana Lastra el 11 de mayo de 2022
Rueda de prensa de Adriana Lastra el 11 de mayo de 2022. Rodrigo Jiménez / EFE

madrid

La vicesecretaria general del PSOE, Adriana Lastra, ha anunciado este lunes su dimisión por cuestiones personales y de salud. Así lo ha informado a través de un comunicado remitido por la dirección socialista en Ferraz. 

"En los últimos meses se han producido cambios importantes en mi vida personal que me exigen tranquilidad y reposo y que, en las dos últimas semanas, me han obligado a tomar una baja laboral que se va a prolongar aún un tiempo", destaca el texto. 

