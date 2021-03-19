Estás leyendo: Albert Rivera dirigirá un Instituto de Formación Política en Madrid

Público
Público

Albert Rivera dirigirá un Instituto de Formación Política en Madrid

Rivera se hará cargo del Instituto de Liderazgo y Formación Política en el Centro de Enseñanza Superior Cardenal Cisneros, adscrito a la Universidad Complutense de Madrid, a cuyo patronato se ha incorporado recientemente.

Albert Rivera
Albert Rivera (foto de archivo). Europa Press

madrid

Actualizado:

El expresidente de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, dirigirá el nuevo Instituto de Liderazgo y Formación Política en el Centro de Enseñanza Superior Cardenal Cisneros, adscrito a la Universidad Complutense de Madrid, han informado a Europa Press fuentes cercanas al centro.

Rivera se ha incorporado al Patronato de dicho centro, a propuesta de su Dirección, en una decisión que fue ratificada por el anterior consejero de Universidades e Innovación de la Comunidad de Madrid, Eduardo Sicilia.

Sicilia fue destituido el pasado día 10 de marzo, junto con el vicepresidente de la Comunidad de Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, y el resto de consejeros de Ciudadanos, tras el anuncio de adelanto electoral realizado por la presidenta de la Comunidad, Isabel Díaz Ayuso. Las competencias de Sicilia en Universidades e Innovación han sido asumidas por el consejero de Educación, Ciencia, Cultura, Turismo, y Juventud y portavoz del Gobierno, Enrique Ossorio.

Las mismas fuentes han señalado que el objetivo de crear este Instituto de Liderazgo y Formación Política es cubrir las carencias que en su experiencia personal, Albert Rivera detectó durante sus años de trabajo en la política activa.

Así, a falta de un cierre definitivo del plan, los estudios, que tendrán categoría de postgrado, incluirán asignaturas como filosofía política, economía o derecho, y también otros asuntos como oratoria, protocolo o comunicación.

Albert Rivera, licenciado en Derecho, fue presidente de Ciudadanos desde su primer congreso, celebrado en 2006, hasta noviembre de 2019, cuando presentó su dimisión tras la debacle electoral sufrida por su partido, que en las elecciones del día 10, pasó de 57 a 10 diputados. Rivera abandonó entonces la vida política para volver al Derecho. Es socio del despacho Martínez-Echevaría y Rivera.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público