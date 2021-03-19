Ángel Garrido, expresidente de la Comunidad de Madrid, deja la política y abandona Ciudadanos

Actualizado:
Ángel Garrido, expresidente de la Comunidad de Madrid (CAM) con el Partido Popular y hasta hace unas semanas consejero de Infraestructuras, Transportes y Movilidad, deja la política, según informa la Cadena SER. Tal y como ha confirmado RTVE, el político también deja de formar parte de Ciudadanos, donde militaba desde 2019.
El que fuera consejero de Presidencia con Cristina Cifuentes y posterior presidente del Gobierno de la Comunidad de Madrid tras la renuncia de Cifuentes, había abandonado el Partido Popular y se había sumado a Ciudadanos. Hasta que Isabel Díaz Ayuso destituyó a todos los miembros del partido naranja del gobierno de coalición en la capital, ostentaba el cargo de consejero de Transportes.
Este jueves, el exvicepresidente de la Comunidad de Madrid y líder de Cs en Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, anunciaba que daba un paso a un lado y finalmente no se presentará a las primarias del partido. Edmundo Bal aspira a ser el candidato en Madrid.
Estas últimas semanas han sido las más duras en la historia de Ciudadanos. El partido liderado por Inés Arrimada ha perdido dos de sus gobiernos autonómicos y se han roto sus grupos parlamentarios, tanto en Congreso como en el Senado.
