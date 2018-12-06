Alberto Garzón justifica la querella contra el rey emérito porque "no es trigo limpio"

El coordinador federal de IU, Alberto Garzón, ha justificado este jueves la presentación de una querella por parte de su partido y el PCE contra el rey emérito al criticar la presencia de una monarquía que "no es trigo limpio" en el acto solemne en el Congreso por el 40 aniversario de la Constitución.
La presencia de líder de IU en el Congreso es una novedad porque es la primera vez en siete años (desde la reforma del artículo 135 de la Carta Magna en 2011) que la formación decide estar presente en esta ceremonia por el aniversario de la Constitución, y según Garzón asisten porque están "alarmados ante el relato que se está imponiendo en los actos oficiales".
Un relato, ha dicho, que cuenta que la Constitución y la democracia "la trajeron una serie de prohombres supuestamente brillantes y consensos" y que "ignora" y a la vez "insulta" a los trabajadores, al movimiento obrero y al PCE, que fueron el "verdadero motor" de la democracia".
"El PCE -ha dicho- fue un actor fundamental, hizo campaña por la Constitución y defendió a quienes sufrieron la represión".
Para Garzón, además, la Transición no fue "un modelo a seguir" porque hubo "mucha violencia" que también se "ignora" en el relato oficial y en los actos institucionales de este aniversario.
A todo ello, ha añadido a sus criticas la presencia en el Congreso de la monarquía que "no es trigo limpio", ha asegurado, motivo por el cual IU y el PCE han presentado una querella ante el Tribunal Supremo por "posibles delitos de corrupción" del rey emérito.
Según Garzón, no es admisible que "algunos hoy ahí arriba" quieran dar "lecciones de democracia" cuando se cierne sobre ellos la "sombra de la corrupción que debe ser investigada".
Y ha coincidido, por último, con Pablo Iglesias en que apelar a construir un país de futuro, esperanza y justicia social, "significa república".
