Almeida aprueba la moratoria de las multas en Madrid Central durante los próximos tres meses

El Gobierno municipal del PP y Ciudadanos en Madrid ha aprobado este jueves la moratoria de las multas de Madrid Central, que arrancará el próximo 1 de julio se extenderá durante tres meses hasta el próximo 30 de septiembre. Es decir, han anunciado que la zona de bajas emisiones desaparecerá, por lo menos, durante todo lo que resta de verano.
Según han informado los medios la portavoz del Gobierno de la capital, Inmaculada Sanz (PP) y el delegado de Medio Ambiente y Movilidad, Borja Carabante, durante estos tres meses de moratoria, los conductores que entren en el perímetro de Madrid Central simplemente serán avisados por haber cometido una infracción, pero no serán multados económicamente.
El Ejecutivo ha querido resaltar que "Madrid Central no se suspende, Madrid Central sigue vigente", tal y como recoge la agencia EFE. No obstante, la desaparición temporal del sistema de multas significa la muerte de facto de la zona de bajas emisiones, ya que los recargos eran el recurso necesario para evitar la entrada de vehículos contaminantes en el centro de la ciudad.
Pese a las advertencias de los colectivos ecologistas, Martínez-Almeida y su equipo de Gobierno no prevén un aumento del tráfico en el centro de la capital porque consideran que hay concienciación ciudadana sobre que la mejor forma de moverse es en transporte público.
