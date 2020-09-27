Estás leyendo: Almeida asegura que hay "un cierto fundamento" para decir que Pablo Iglesias es hijo de un terrorista

El alcalde de Madrid asegura que las palabras de Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo "no procedían" en aquel momento, ya que el vicepresidente del Gobierno se sirvió de ellas para desviar la atención.

El alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida. (Fuente: Ayto. de Madrid)

MADRID

EUROPA PRESS

El portavoz nacional del PP, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, ha asegurado este domingo que hay "un cierto fundamento" en las palabras de la exportavoz del PP en el Congreso, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo, al asegurar que el vicepresidente segundo, Pablo Iglesias, es hijo de terrorista.

"Tiene un cierto fundamento, pero no era lo que procedía, porque Iglesias está muy contento con eso porque desvía la atención", ha asegurado el también alcalde madrileño en una entrevista de LaSexta.

Tras afirmar que está cómodo en el puesto de portavoz nacional de la formación, Almeida ha señalado que si el presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, lo ha designado, es porque entiende que su "estilo y forma de comunicar es la adecuada en este momento para el partido".

