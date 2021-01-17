Estás leyendo: Almeida pide no usar vehículos privados en Madrid los próximos días para no obstaculizar la limpieza de las calles

Nevada en Madrid Almeida pide no usar vehículos privados en Madrid los próximos días para no obstaculizar la limpieza de las calles

El alcalde de la capital anuncia que los autobuses de la Empresa Municipal de Transporte serán gratis hasta el miércoles y que el Servicio de Estacionamiento Regulado será gratuito durante toda la semana, al igual que en los días previos, para que los dueños de los vehículos estacionados en zonas con parquímetro no se vean obligados a desplazarlos.

El alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez Almeida, en una imagen de archivo.
El alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez Almeida, en una imagen de archivo.

efe

El alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, ha pedido este domingo a los vecinos de la ciudad que durante los próximos días "no utilicen el vehículo privado" para no obstaculizar la limpieza de las calles de nieve y hielo y ha anunciado que los autobuses de la Empresa Municipal de Transporte (EMT) serán gratis hasta el miércoles.

Martínez-Almeida ha explicado que la próxima semana será "decisiva" para "recuperar la normalidad" en la capital, dada la previsión de lluvias para el miércoles, por lo que el Ayuntamiento quiere "aprovechar esta oportunidad" para "intensificar aún más" los trabajos a pie de calle tras el paso del temporal Filomena por la capital.

Además, el Servicio de Estacionamiento Regulado (SER) será gratuito durante toda la semana, al igual que en los días previos, para que los dueños de los vehículos estacionados en zonas con parquímetro no se vean obligados a desplazarlos.

El anuncio coincide con la activación ayer sábado, y hasta mañana lunes inclusive, del episodio 1 del Protocolo de Contaminación por dióxido de nitrógeno en la capital, que limita a 70 kilómetros por hora la circulación en la M-30 y en los accesos a la capital.

