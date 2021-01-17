"Maltrato y amenazas: así paga Ayuso a los héroes de la pandemia": críticas en redes a Madrid por su veto a quien rechace trabajar en el Zendal

La noticia de que la Comunidad de Madrid ordena no contratar a ningún profesional que rechace ser trasladado al hospital Isabel Zendal ha caído como una losa entre los tuiteros.
Las redes no olvidan que el PP salía a aplaudir a las 20.00 horas a los sanitarios y que la pandemia ha arrasado la capital, de ahí la sorpresa ante vetos en la contratación, cuando el personal es más necesario que nunca.
La Comunidad de Madrid ordena no contratar a ningún profesional que rechace ir al Hospital Isabel Zendalhttps://t.co/TgTuuIHrhm
— Público (@publico_es) January 16, 2021
Así, las críticas han sido contundentes contra Ayuso y el Partido Popular.
— Aquel Coche (@Aquel_Coche) January 16, 2021
La Presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid Ayuso debería ser desde hoy más que ayer enemiga declarada de los trabajadores de la sanidad pública. @madrid_ame @SATSE_Madrid @amytsmedicos @CCOOSanidadMad @saludpodemos @MesaDefensaSani @mareablancaESP @PodemosCMadrid @isaserras https://t.co/2JwOxAOwEe
— Ignacio Regulez (@nacho991960) January 16, 2021
Hoy la derecha tuitera se ha dedicado a atacar e insultar a los sanitarios que denuncian las condiciones del Zendal. De aplaudir en los balcones a llamarles vagos. El patriotismo era esto.
— Gema MJ (@gmaemejota) January 16, 2021
Fascismo:
Ayuso hace una "lista negra" para que los sanitarios que han rechazado ir al Zendal, no puedan volver a trabajar en la Sanidad Pública.
— Paco Lobo (@Cazatalentos) January 16, 2021
"Los profesionales que renuncien por su adscripción al Hospital de Emergencia Enfermera Isabel Zendal no podrán continuar prestando servicio"
Frente a nuestros aplausos y gratitud al personal sanitario, Ayuso es más de amenazas, chantajes y listas negras. https://t.co/dCuGULLyZd
— Sira Rego???? (@sirarego) January 16, 2021
Coacción, maltrato y amenazas a los profesionales que renuncien a ser trasladados forzosamente al Zendal.
"Si renuncias al traslado, no volverás a ser contratado en Madrid".
Así paga Ayuso a "los héroes" de la pandemia.
Sin duda, son mala gente.https://t.co/Zn1vgl4FAe
— Mónica García (@Monica_Garcia_G) January 16, 2021
