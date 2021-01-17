Diario Público
"Maltrato y amenazas: así paga Ayuso a los héroes de la pandemia": críticas en redes a Madrid por su veto a quien rechace trabajar en el Zendal

Por

La noticia de que la Comunidad de Madrid ordena no contratar a ningún profesional que rechace ser trasladado al hospital Isabel Zendal ha caído como una losa entre los tuiteros.

Las redes no olvidan que el PP salía a aplaudir a las 20.00 horas a los sanitarios y que la pandemia ha arrasado la capital, de ahí la sorpresa ante vetos en la contratación, cuando el personal es más necesario que nunca.

Así, las críticas han sido contundentes contra Ayuso y el Partido Popular.
