La AMI se persona como acusación popular contra el juez del caso Cursach

La Asociación de Medios de Información (AMI) se ha personado como acusación popular en el proceso contra el juez del caso Cursach, Miguel Florit, por el auto en el que ordenó incautar los móviles y ordenadores de los dos periodistas de Europa Press y el Diario de Mallorca, Blanca Pou y Francisco Mestre.
La asociación se ha personado en calidad de acusador popular por considerar que Florit vulneró el derecho de información y la libertad de prensa, ya que, a juicio de AMI, los registros y la incautación de material han supuesto un "ataque" contra este derecho, recogido en la Constitución Española.
Ambos periodistas y medios presentaron una querella por los presuntos delitos de prevaricación judicial, contra la inviolabilidad de domicilio y el ejercicio del derecho al secreto profesional del periodista, que fue aceptada a trámite el 18 de diciembre por el TSJ de Baleares.
La AMI ha recordado en un comunicado que no se puede coaccionar desde las autoridades policiales o judiciales a los profesionales de la información en el ejercicio de sus funciones.
