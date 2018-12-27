Público
La AMI se persona como acusación popular contra el juez del caso Cursach

La Asociación de Medios de Información (AMI) considera que el juez, Miguel Florit, vulneró el derecho de la libertad de prensa por ordenar la incautación de móviles y ordenadores de dos periodistas de Europa Press y el 'Diario de Mallorca'.

Los periodistas del Diario de Mallorca se han concentrado a las puertas del diario como protesta por la incautación del teléfono móvil de uno de sus redactores, Kiko Mestre, por orden judicial, en el marco de la investigación del caso Cursach. EFE/CATI CL

Periodistas del Diario de Mallorca concentrados a las puertas del diario como protesta por la incautación por orden judicial, en el marco de la investigación del caso Cursach. EFE/CATI CLADERA

La Asociación de Medios de Información (AMI) se ha personado como acusación popular en el proceso contra el juez del caso Cursach, Miguel Florit, por el auto en el que ordenó incautar los móviles y ordenadores de los dos periodistas de Europa Press y el Diario de Mallorca, Blanca Pou y Francisco Mestre.

La asociación se ha personado en calidad de acusador popular por considerar que Florit vulneró el derecho de información y la libertad de prensa, ya que, a juicio de AMI, los registros y la incautación de material han supuesto un "ataque" contra este derecho, recogido en la Constitución Española.

Ambos periodistas y medios presentaron una querella por los presuntos delitos de prevaricación judicial, contra la inviolabilidad de domicilio y el ejercicio del derecho al secreto profesional del periodista, que fue aceptada a trámite el 18 de diciembre por el TSJ de Baleares.

La AMI ha recordado en un comunicado que no se puede coaccionar desde las autoridades policiales o judiciales a los profesionales de la información en el ejercicio de sus funciones.

