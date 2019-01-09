Ana Pastor alerta contra el "uso político" de la violencia contra las mujeres

La presidenta del Congreso, Ana Pastor, ha alertado este miércoles contra el "uso político" del problema de la violencia contra las mujeres y ha remarcado que "todos los demócratas" están con las mujeres víctimas de la violencia machista.
Pastor ha hecho estas declaraciones antes de presidir la reunión de la Mesa de la Cámara Baja, cuando los periodistas le han preguntado por las condiciones que Vox ha puesto al PP para apoyar la investidura de Juan Manuel Moreno como presidente de la Junta de Andalucía.
No ha querido la presidenta referirse en concreto a estos puntos, entre los que figura la modificación de la ley andaluza sobre violencia de género, pero sí ha hecho una breve manifestación genérica respecto a este problema.
"Todos los demócratas estamos con las mujeres que sufren violencia, que son víctimas de la violencia; estamos para protegerlas y, sobre todo, para que no se haga un uso político de las mujeres", ha señalado la presidenta.
